Advertisement

Avalanche beat Lightning in OT to open Stanley Cup Final

The Avalanche are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001
The Avalanche are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2001(NHL.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:28 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Andre Burakovsky scored 1:23 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche opened the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-3 victory over the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday night.

Burakovsky ended it after the Avalanche failed to score on a power play that began late in regulation when three-time champ Patrick Maroon put the puck over the glass.

Burakovsky is one of only two Avalanche players who have won the Cup.

The game likely wouldn’t have even reached OT if not for big penalty kills by the Avalanche, who were 3 for 3 against Tampa Bay’s potent power play.

The final kill featured a crucial save by goaltender Darcy Kuemper and a series of clears by Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Cale Makar.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths, including an infant, following 2 crashes on I-25 in Colorado on Monday
Unidentified person with their dog on Pikes Peak. The photographer is asking for help with...
11 News viewers help connect photographer with the man and dog he took a photo of years ago
Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout

Latest News

Fire in Elbert County 6/15/22.
Brush fire south of Elbert in Colorado on Wednesday 90 percent contained as of 5 p.m.
Fire in Colorado Springs 6/15/22.
Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed during Rush Hour for a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
6/15/22.
WATCH: St. Mary's baseball coach Bill percy retires after decades of coaching in Colorado
Federal Reserve implements highest interest rate hike in 3 decades:
Federal Reserve implements highest interest rate hike in 3 decades: What this means for you