World Elder Abuse Awareness Day: Pueblo victim advocates raise awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every June 15th marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and victim advocates want people to recognize the signs of abuse to know when to make a report.

According to The White House’s press release on the issue, 1 in 10 elderly Americans are abused every year.

“At-risk adults are very vulnerable ... a lot of people don’t have others to advocate for them,” said Corinna Carcellero, Pueblo County’s adult protection services supervisor. She and coworkers gathered at the Pueblo Mall Wednesday, talking to passers by about elder abuse in hopes to educate the community and ultimately prevent future abuse cases.

Lead case worker for the agency, Karen Trujillo, says victims don’t have to be past a specific age. She says the national definition for elderly is 70 years old, however their agency will help adults younger than that if they’re determined to be at risk. She says, an at-risk adult is someone who is unaware that they are being abused, and it’s more so about ability level than age.

“A lot of people get older and they just don’t realize that there are services out there in the community that could help them,” Tujillo says.

Carcellero says, their office gets 10 calls a day, on average, of people reporting suspected elder abuse. She says the abuse can be physical and sexual, but it can also be financial and exploitative.

Trujillo explains, “It’s often over money which is sad. The thing that should be considered is ‘who’s going to take care of grandma,’ instead of, ‘who’s going to get a portion of grandma’s house?’”

When it comes to exploitative abuse, she says, “for example, an older person gets a prescription for pain pills because they need it, and someone in their family takes those. That can be exploitation.”

Caregiver neglect and self neglect are also investigated by adult protection services.

“It’s very often a family member, sometimes they are the caretaker,” says Trujillo.

To recognize signs of elder abuse, experts say to look for signs of the adult not being their normal selves.

“Typically, you’re going to see the adults acting different than normal. With physical abuse or sexual abuse, that often will show physical signs ... exploitation, it may just be now their electricity has been shut off and that’s never been an issue for them.”

If you think you know an at-risk adult who may be being abused, you can call you county’s department of human services and ask for the adult protective services reporting line. For the state hotline, you can call 303-866-2849. For more information on Colorado’s resources for elder abuse prevention, click here.

