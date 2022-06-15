Advertisement

Sealed VHS tape sets auction record with $75,000 sale

A total of 260 VHS tapes were featured in the auction event, bringing in a total of $584,750.
A total of 260 VHS tapes were featured in the auction event, bringing in a total of $584,750.(Heritage Auctions)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:31 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A collector in New York paid $75,000 for a near-mint-condition copy of “Back to the Future.”

According to Heritage Auctions, that’s the highest price ever paid at auction for a sealed, graded VHS tape.

The 1986 VHS belonged to actor Tom Wilson, who played the role of Biff Tannen in the film.

Wilson had assembled a collection of sealed, graded copies of “Back to the Future II” and “Back to the Future III,” both accompanied by signed notes from the late MCA executive VP and Universal Pictures chairman Tom Pollock to Wilson.

The VHS belonged to actor Tom Wilson, who played the role of Biff Tannen in the film.
The VHS belonged to actor Tom Wilson, who played the role of Biff Tannen in the film.(Heritage Auctions | HA.com)

“The urge to open this, to open the shrink wrap, to me, was nearly unbearable, because not only does it include Back to the Future I and II and – mint – but also the documentary ‘Secrets of the Back to the Future Trilogy,’” Wilson said.

A near-mint-plus VHS copy of “The Goonies” sold for $50,000, making it the second highest-selling video at the auction.

Collectors also sunk their teeth into bidding wars of “Jaws,” which ultimately sold for $32,500.

Despite an original price tag of $79.95 still affixed to a near-mint copy of 1984′s “The Empire Strikes Back,” the VHS sold to the highest bidder for $12,500.

The auction closed with collectors trying to outbid one another for a Diet Pepsi promotional copy of “Top Gun,” which sold for $17,500.

A total of 260 VHS tapes were featured in the auction event, bringing in a total of $584,750.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths, including an infant, following 2 crashes on I-25 in Colorado on Monday
Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout
The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law

Latest News

The Supreme Court justice's would-be attacker called 911 on himself.
911 call from alleged Brett Kavanaugh plot released
6.15.22
Continued warm and quiet Wednesday
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles
The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Moore was charged with two counts of...
Son, 24, charged with killing his parents in their home, deputies say