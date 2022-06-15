Springs police: Naked man tries to bite, fight off officers during arrest attempt

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It took at least seven officers to take down a naked man allegedly trying to break into cars at a dealership overnight.

Police were called to Woodmen and I-25 around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a man completely nude hanging out under the overpass.

“Officers arrived in the area and observed the male attempting to break into a vehicle across the street in the parking lot of a local car dealership,” police said.

When officers tried to detain him, he allegedly tried to fight them off.

“One officer deployed his taser, which was ineffective. The suspect attempted to kick officers, continuing to resist, and subsequently was tased again to include an OC [pepper spray] exposure,” police said.

Police finally got him handcuffed and put in leg restraints, but only after six additional officers arrived on scene to help. But he wasn’t restrained for long.

“During the transport to a local hospital, the suspect broke free of applied soft restraints and attempted to bite a paramedic. The ambulance pulled over for officers to assist, at which time he kicked an officer in the leg, causing pain,” police said.

For his alleged actions, the suspect now faces a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges. He was identified by police as Jefferson Doe.

After a check-up at the hospital, the suspect was medically cleared for a trip to the El Paso County jail, where presumably he was made to put some clothes on.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.