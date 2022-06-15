Advertisement

Springs police: Naked man tries to bite, fight off officers during arrest attempt

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:34 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It took at least seven officers to take down a naked man allegedly trying to break into cars at a dealership overnight.

Police were called to Woodmen and I-25 around 12:30 a.m. on reports of a man completely nude hanging out under the overpass.

“Officers arrived in the area and observed the male attempting to break into a vehicle across the street in the parking lot of a local car dealership,” police said.

When officers tried to detain him, he allegedly tried to fight them off.

“One officer deployed his taser, which was ineffective. The suspect attempted to kick officers, continuing to resist, and subsequently was tased again to include an OC [pepper spray] exposure,” police said.

Police finally got him handcuffed and put in leg restraints, but only after six additional officers arrived on scene to help. But he wasn’t restrained for long.

“During the transport to a local hospital, the suspect broke free of applied soft restraints and attempted to bite a paramedic. The ambulance pulled over for officers to assist, at which time he kicked an officer in the leg, causing pain,” police said.

For his alleged actions, the suspect now faces a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges. He was identified by police as Jefferson Doe.

After a check-up at the hospital, the suspect was medically cleared for a trip to the El Paso County jail, where presumably he was made to put some clothes on.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths, including an infant, following 2 crashes on I-25 in Colorado on Monday
Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout
The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law

Latest News

6.15.22
Continued warm and quiet Wednesday
Firefighters at the scene on Rebecca Lane early in the morning of June 15, 2022.
Fire ignites at Colorado Springs apartment complex overnight
6.15.22
Nice day with sunshine
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths, including an infant, following 2 crashes on I-25 in Colorado on Monday