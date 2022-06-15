Advertisement

Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway closed during Rush Hour for a structure fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:45 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a busy Colorado Springs roadway was closed during Rush Hour on Wednesday for a structure fire.

At about 5:45 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced northbound S. Nevada was closed between I-25 and St. Elmo Avenue. The area is south of downtown Colorado Springs. The fire was at the Roadway Inn.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

