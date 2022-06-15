Advertisement

Most of the U.S. is cheering for the Avalanche with only 11 states backing the Lightning, according to a new report

Map created using geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags.
Map created using geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags.(betonline.ag)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(KKTV) - When it comes to the Stanley Cup Finals, it appears most people in the United States are rooting for the Avalanche!

A map of the U.S. was created by betonline.ag utilizing trends software and access to geotagged Twitter data. Click here for more on how the map was compiled. The map was pieced together using data from Saturday night when the matchup was set looking at the following hashtags:

#GoAvsGo, and #FindAWay for the Avalanche

VERSUS

#GoBolts, and #BeTheThunder for the Lightning

According to the data, 39 states are cheering for the Avs with only 11 states backing the Lightning.

Send us your Avs fans pics below:

