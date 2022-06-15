Advertisement

MISSING: Woman last seen in Pueblo County Tuesday morning

Missing woman in Pueblo County.
Missing woman in Pueblo County.(PCSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing woman.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of 67-year-old Susan Maldonado on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Maldonado was last seen at 9:20 in the morning on Tuesday when she was released from the Pueblo County Jail. A photo of what she was wearing when she left the jail can be viewed at the top of this article.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-583-6250.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths, including an infant, following 2 crashes on I-25 in Colorado on Monday
Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout
Unidentified person with their dog on Pikes Peak. The photographer is asking for help with...
11 News viewers help connect photographer with the man and dog he took a photo of years ago

Latest News

Map created using geotagged Twitter data and fan hashtags.
Most of the U.S. is cheering for the Avalanche with only 11 states backing the Lightning, according to a new report
Healthcare professional performs ultrasound scan
WATCH: Discussion on Reproductive Rights
WATCH: Discussion on Reproductive Rights
WATCH: Discussion on Reproductive Rights
credit card debt graphic
Watching Your Wallet: Managing rising credit card bills