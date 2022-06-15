MISSING: Woman last seen in Pueblo County Tuesday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado are asking for help with locating a missing woman.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of 67-year-old Susan Maldonado on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, Maldonado was last seen at 9:20 in the morning on Tuesday when she was released from the Pueblo County Jail. A photo of what she was wearing when she left the jail can be viewed at the top of this article.

If you have any information on her location you’re asked to call 719-583-6250.

