Fire ignites at Colorado Springs apartment complex overnight

Firefighters at the scene on Rebecca Lane early in the morning of June 15, 2022.
Firefighters at the scene on Rebecca Lane early in the morning of June 15, 2022.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:32 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Quick work by firefighters kept a fire from spreading to multiple apartment overnight.

Flames were visible from the second floor when fire crews pulled up to the Canyon Ranch Apartments off North Academy and Rebecca Lane just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fifteen minutes later, firefighters had the blaze contained.

The extent of damage to the apartment is unknown.

