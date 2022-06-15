Fire ignites at Colorado Springs apartment complex overnight

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Quick work by firefighters kept a fire from spreading to multiple apartment overnight.

Flames were visible from the second floor when fire crews pulled up to the Canyon Ranch Apartments off North Academy and Rebecca Lane just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Fifteen minutes later, firefighters had the blaze contained.

Fire crews quickly kept the fire contained to single second floor apartment. Search of the fire apartment revealed no residents at home when crews arrived. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Szq4ziYW7P — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) June 15, 2022

The extent of damage to the apartment is unknown.

