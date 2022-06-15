Advertisement

Do you recognize this person or dog? Photographer asks for help with identifying the pair in this photo taken on Pikes Peak

Unidentified person with their dog on Pikes Peak. The photographer is asking for help with...
Unidentified person with their dog on Pikes Peak. The photographer is asking for help with identifying them. Photo taken in 2014.(In Harmony Photography)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A photographer is hoping the public can help him identify a person with their dog on top of Pikes Peak.

The photo was snapped on the summit of America’s Mountain back in 2014. After several years, the photographer who captured the moment thought it was so special he was hoping social media could help him identify the pair.

“I noticed it when I got home after our trip,” the man behind In Harmony Photography wrote. “It was immediately my favorite photo. I couldn’t get over the happiness in this pup’s face as his human gazed at the beauty from on top of the world, at 14,000 feet. The bond they must share, and the things they must’ve seen, amazed me... and has for six years.”

The photographer, Jake Schneider, is hoping someone recognizes the person or maybe even the dog so he can get this photo to them.

“One of the biggest reasons is the memory,” Jake added in a social media post. “This is such an amazing memory and they should have it. Please share and help spread the word. Who knows, maybe the impossible will become possible.”

Jake tried a Facebook post back in 2020 on his own page. He reached out to 11 News in June of 2022 with hopes our coverage can help him connect with the person in the priceless picture.

Anyone who thinks they know this person, or if you are this person... email AKeith@kktv.com.

PLEASE SHARE TO HELP FIND THIS PERSON ❤️ Read about the story below 👇🏻 6 years ago, one of my best friends and I...

Posted by In Harmony Photography, LLC on Sunday, June 14, 2020

