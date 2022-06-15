Colorado Springs Utilities proposes an increase in rates as we experience the largest rise in gas prices since 2000

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities, a non-profit and community-owned utility, is proposing an increase in rates as they experience the largest rise in gas prices since 2000.

“For example, we’ve seen a 150% increase since December 2021,” part of an article on their website reads.

Colorado Springs Utilities is proposing an increase to the electric cost adjustment and the gas cost adjustment. Two options are being put forth. According to a sample bill for a residential customer, folks can expect about a 10.5 percent increase to their bill after July 1 in one of the options. An example of the sample bill is at the bottom of this article. Sample residential bills are based on 30 days with 700 kilowatt hours (Electric); 60 ccf (Natural Gas). Most customers’ natural gas use is much lower in the summer months, while electric use is higher.

The second option, with a slightly higher rate, results in quicker recovery of fuel costs.

The Colorado Springs City Council is expected to vote on the proposed increase options on June 28. If city council members approve it, the new rates will go into effect.

If you need assistance with paying your utility bill, click here.

Sample bill Colorado Springs Utilities under proposed rate increases. (CSU)

