Colorado Springs police dog helps nab carjacking suspects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Good boy! A canine crimefighter sniffed down a stolen car and helped police arrest three people late Tuesday morning.

Police had been looking for the vehicle since it was carjacked at the Antero Apartments off Fountain and Murray the night before. The victim told police her car had been stolen at gunpoint.

Just before noon Tuesday, the CSPD K-9 tracked the car and three suspects to the east side of the Citadel Mall. When the driver saw police, he tried to flee but didn’t get far. The other two suspects were detained at the car. All are reportedly under 18.

Police say the driver tossed away a handgun when trying to run away. Officers found a second gun inside the car.

Two of the boys are now facing charges for the carjacking, while the third was arrested for an unrelated warrant. Because of their ages, they have not been identified.

It was a job well done for one of CSPD’s finest on four legs!

