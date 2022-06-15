Advertisement

Colorado Avalanche take on Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday

KKTV 11 News this Morning
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:01 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Stanley Cup Finals are back in Colorado after two decades!

The Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals Wednesday at 6 p.m. KKTV will have live coverage all day from Ball Arena in Denver.

The last time the Avs were in the Stanley Cup Finals was in 2001. Meanwhile, the Lightning are looking for their third consecutive win.

11 News spoke with hockey fans around Colorado Springs.

“I think as a state, and especially as a Colorado Springs community, we’ve been opening up more and more for big sports to come in. We’ve been recognizing that it’s a source of revenue, and it really brings a lot of holistic look into sports, not only professional sports but also what we can do for our youth who are looking up to these individuals,” said Avs fan Jill Alvarado.

“It’s exciting! I wanted to look at actually getting tickets and go just because it’s such a fun experience that I think anytime it comes back after 20 years, it’s like everybody has been looking forward to it for a long time,” said hockey fan Aaron Beeler.

An Avs ticket representative told 11 News that tickets sold out almost immediately, although tickets are reselling for more than $1,000. According to Vivid Seats via ESPN, the price for a ticket to Game 1 is the highest Stanley Cup Final Game 1 ticket since 2010.

Game 2 is also in Denver on Saturday.

