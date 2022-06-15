Advertisement

Bus driver blacks out behind wheel, says he didn’t know his gummy snacks included THC

A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had...
A bus driver who passed out behind the wheel said he didn't know the gummy snacks he ate had THC in them.(Lagogocharters / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:13 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A commercial bus driver has been charged with 38 counts of reckless endangerment after blacking out behind the steering wheel while snacking on gummies he says he didn’t know were infused with THC.

Jinhuan Chen appeared Tuesday in Bridgeport Superior Court after being arrested at his home in Boston.

Chen was driving 38 passengers from the Mohegan Sun Casino on March 13 when he stopped the bus on the side of Interstate 95 in Stratford. Police said they found Chen slumped unconscious in the driver’s seat, next to an open package of Smokies Edibles Cannabis Infused Fruit Chews.

Toxicology tests showed Chen had a high level of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, in his bloodstream, prosecutors said.

Chen told Judge Ndidi Moses on Tuesday that he had no idea he had been snacking on anything but regular candy.

“I didn’t know it was marijuana,” Chen said through a Chinese interpreter, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. “I didn’t know.”

Moses ordered Chen held in lieu of $25,000 bond and set his next court date for Aug. 25.

Victor Chen, the manager of Go Go Sun Tour, the bus company, told Hearst that Jinhuan Chen had been driving for the Boston-based company for 10 years and has an exemplary record.

“He doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, but he has a sweet tooth and likes candy,” Victor Chen said.

“This would never have happened a couple of years ago. but now there’s marijuana everywhere here,” he added.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths, including an infant, following 2 crashes on I-25 in Colorado on Monday
Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout
The Safe Sleep for Babies Act goes into effect later this year, but experts advise parents to...
What parents need to know about new ‘Safe Sleep for Babies’ law

Latest News

FILE- Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Unidentified person with their dog on Pikes Peak. The photographer is asking for help with...
11 News viewers help connect photographer with the man and dog he took a photo of years ago
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Drowning prevention: How to keep your child safe this summer
AAP drowning prevention guidelines
WATCH: AAP recommends swimming lessons to prevent drowning
Healthcare professional performs ultrasound scan
WATCH LIVE: Discussion on Reproductive Rights starting at 12:15 p.m.