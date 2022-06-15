Brush fire south of Elbert in Colorado on Wednesday

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Evacuations were underway in an area south of Elbert as a fire was burning Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3 p.m. the Elbert Fire Protection District announced mutual aid was responding to the blaze in an area near Elbert Road and County Road 82.

JCC Ranch Camp announced they were evacuating to Elbert High School because of the fire. No other information including an estimated size of the fire was available last time this article was updated at 3:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Good afternoon. Elbert Fire along with mutual aid are currently working a fire south of Elbert. We will update when we can. Posted by Elbert Fire Protection District on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

