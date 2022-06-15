Beaver causing damage in Colorado Springs relocated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a beaver recently that was causing damage in Colorado Springs.

The wildlife agency provided a brief update on the operation and why it occurred:

“CPW’s Bret Mathers released this beaver in Dome Rock SWA after it was causing damage in [Colorado Springs,]” part of a tweet reads. “Beavers create and restore wetlands and improve habitats for a wide range of species.”

Dome Rock State Wildlife Area is in Teller County southwest of Divide.

Click here for more on beavers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Today's @COParksWildlife #wildlife #rescue is a beaver, No America's largest rodent. CPW's Bret Mathers released this beaver in Dome Rock SWA after it was causing damage in #ColoradoSprings. Beavers create and restore wetlands and improve habitats for a wide range of species. 👏 pic.twitter.com/FzIU5GTtnP — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) June 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.