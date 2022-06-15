Beaver causing damage in Colorado Springs relocated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a beaver recently that was causing damage in Colorado Springs.
The wildlife agency provided a brief update on the operation and why it occurred:
“CPW’s Bret Mathers released this beaver in Dome Rock SWA after it was causing damage in [Colorado Springs,]” part of a tweet reads. “Beavers create and restore wetlands and improve habitats for a wide range of species.”
Dome Rock State Wildlife Area is in Teller County southwest of Divide.
