Beaver causing damage in Colorado Springs relocated by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Beaver relocated from Colorado Springs to Teller County.
Beaver relocated from Colorado Springs to Teller County.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:35 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocated a beaver recently that was causing damage in Colorado Springs.

The wildlife agency provided a brief update on the operation and why it occurred:

“CPW’s Bret Mathers released this beaver in Dome Rock SWA after it was causing damage in [Colorado Springs,]” part of a tweet reads. “Beavers create and restore wetlands and improve habitats for a wide range of species.”

Dome Rock State Wildlife Area is in Teller County southwest of Divide.

Click here for more on beavers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

