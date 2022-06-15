10 years of DACA: What this means for Colorado as the program’s future remains uncertain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Wednesday marks 10 years since the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, or DACA, went into effect allowing millions of people to remain legally in the United States without having to be citizens.

The policy allowed immigrants to get a social security card, work, and go to school without the fear of deportation. However, the future of DACA, and the protections it offers, remain uncertain as the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is set to hear oral arguments in the case of Texas vs. U.S.A. which challenges the constitutionality of the program.

This week, 11 Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sits down with Leezia Dhalla, press director for FWD.us, to talk about the impact DACA has in Colorado and how this court case could affect recipients.

