Semi with nitrogen tank catches fire at Pueblo truck stop

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters say they averted a potential disaster at a truck stop Monday.

A truck hauling nitrogen caught fire at the Love’s on North Elizabeth in Pueblo.

“Quick extinguishment and savvy hazmat response kept this from becoming much worse,” said the Pueblo Fire Department, which tweeted photos of the fire’s aftermath.

Hot brakes were the likely culprit, PFD said.

PFD crews averted a major incident at the Love’s truck stop today. Quick extinguishment and savvy hazmat response kept this from becoming much worse. Hot brakes are suspected cause, no injuries. Nitrogen tank remained intact. #PuebloFire pic.twitter.com/MnNOipuHVk — Pueblo Fire Department (@PFDPIO) June 14, 2022

