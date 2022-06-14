Semi with nitrogen tank catches fire at Pueblo truck stop
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:37 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters say they averted a potential disaster at a truck stop Monday.
A truck hauling nitrogen caught fire at the Love’s on North Elizabeth in Pueblo.
“Quick extinguishment and savvy hazmat response kept this from becoming much worse,” said the Pueblo Fire Department, which tweeted photos of the fire’s aftermath.
Hot brakes were the likely culprit, PFD said.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.