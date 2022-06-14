Advertisement

Semi with nitrogen tank catches fire at Pueblo truck stop

What was left of the truck after Pueblo firefighters extinguished the blaze.
What was left of the truck after Pueblo firefighters extinguished the blaze.(Pueblo Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:37 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters say they averted a potential disaster at a truck stop Monday.

A truck hauling nitrogen caught fire at the Love’s on North Elizabeth in Pueblo.

“Quick extinguishment and savvy hazmat response kept this from becoming much worse,” said the Pueblo Fire Department, which tweeted photos of the fire’s aftermath.

Hot brakes were the likely culprit, PFD said.

