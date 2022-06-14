Advertisement

Pueblo police asking public for help finding missing senior citizen

Elias "Lee" Tienda
Elias "Lee" Tienda(Pueblo Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:07 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation need all eyes looking out for a missing octogenarian!

Elias “Lee” Tienda, who is in his late 80s, was last seen at 6:30 Monday evening in the area of San Carlos and Surfwood on the southwest side of Pueblo. He suffers from a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for his safety.

Tienda is white, 5-foot-2 and weighs 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Tienda was last seen wearing a white collared shirt and tan pants, and he uses a silver walker.

Call 911 or the Pueblo Police Department right away at 719-553-2502 if you know where he is!

