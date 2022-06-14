Advertisement

Police chase ends in a crash that closed a Colorado highway on Monday

Crash on I-225 in Colorado 6/13/22.
Crash on I-225 in Colorado 6/13/22.(Aurora PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:17 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Five people, including officers, were taken to the hospital following a police chase and crash on Monday.

The Aurora Police Department is reporting Denver Police were involved in a pursuit along I-225 just before the crash happened at about 5:30 p.m. The crash closed the southbound side of I-225 at Colfax. Of the five people injured, two were police officers.

Police did not elaborate on what the chase was tied to, but that the public should expect the highway to be closed for several hours.

Details on how serious the injuries are were not available last time this article was updated.

This article may or may not be updated depending on what information police are able to release to the public. Click here to follow 11 News Partner CBS Denver for updates.

