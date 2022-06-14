New Colorado law to improve safety on roads for bicyclists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new Colorado law is aiming to improve safety on the roads for bicyclists.

11 News spoke with Bicycle Colorado, a Denver non-profit, about the new Colorado Safety Stop, which allows bicyclists and users of “low speed conveyances” to treat stop signs as yield signs and stop lights as stop signs when they already have the right of way.

“Intersections are by far the most dangerous places for bicyclists,” said Jack Todd of Bicycle Colorado. “We have actually been working on this for several years and this year we were able to get it passed because lawmakers agreed that they wanted to solve this safety issue.”

According to CDOT data from 2017-2019, 72.2% of reported crashes between bicyclists and drivers took place at intersections or were “intersection related.”

“Biking is not only a healthy, safe way to get places, it helps reduce traffic on our roads and reduce pollution,” said Colorado Governor Jared Polis at the bill signing ceremony.

According to Bicycle Colorado, additional details of the law include:

Younger bicyclists may perform the maneuver if an adult is present.

Bicyclists can yield and then proceed through stop sign-controlled intersections at up to 10 miles per hour.

Intersections where bicyclist-specific lights or signs are present that prohibit the maneuver are exempt from the new law.

The bill defines “low speed conveyances” in Colorado law. These are small profile, low-speed vehicles that people use for transportation and recreation, including bicycles and electric bicycles, electric scooters (not including mopeds), and wheelchairs.

Bicycle Colorado says the state had a “bike boom” during the pandemic.

“At the beginning of covid, people were looking for safe, healthy ways to get out of their house. So, a lot of people rediscovered their bikes. Maybe they had something lying in their garage or they just saw other people doing it and wanted to get out and do it themselves,” said Todd.

The law went into effect mid-April. Colorado is the ninth state to adopt it.

“The biggest thing is just slowing down and being observant. Everybody deserves to get where they are going safely and we could all stand to be a little more patient on our roads,” said Todd.

