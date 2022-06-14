MISSING: 15-year-old Arya Stark last seen in Colorado Springs April 28

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a missing teenager.

According to police, 15-year-old Arya Stark voluntarily left her home April 28. She was living in the 900 block of Azure Cir. The neighborhood is southeast of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

Anyone with information on the location of Arya is asked to call 719-444-7000. You can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477.

