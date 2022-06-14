Advertisement

MISSING: 15-year-old Arya Stark last seen in Colorado Springs April 28

Missing teenager Arya Stark.
Missing teenager Arya Stark.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:42 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a missing teenager.

According to police, 15-year-old Arya Stark voluntarily left her home April 28. She was living in the 900 block of Azure Cir. The neighborhood is southeast of the Valley Hi Golf Course.

Anyone with information on the location of Arya is asked to call 719-444-7000. You can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
A section of the Palisade Plunge trail, which opened in 2021 and has already become wildly...
Mountain biker from Colorado Springs dies on trail after running out of water
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
ThumbFiresCO
The ‘smoky season’ has arrived to Southern Colorado

Latest News

Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Bomb squad investigating possible grenade found in garbage can in Springs neighborhood
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
New Colorado law to improve safety on roads for bicyclists
New Colorado law to improve safety on roads for bicyclists
6.14.22
Slightly Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday