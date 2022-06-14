Advertisement

Human skull found by hikers in Manitou Springs

Investigation underway.
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:07 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death for a person whose remains were found by hikers in Manitou Springs.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two hikers came across a “partial human skull” and other bone fragments on May 29 while hiking near Spruce Trail. The hikers had the human remains in a bag and brought them too the Manitou Springs Police Department. On May 30, detectives alongside El Paso County Search and Rescue searched the area where the human remains were found with cadaver dogs.

It is unclear if the hikers found the remains in a bag or if they put them in a bag. 11 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for clarification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-520-7777.

