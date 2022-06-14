Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fight ended in a shootout at a Colorado Springs swimming pool Monday night.

Police say they were flooded with 911 calls at 10:13 p.m. as multiple people reported gunshots at the Willows at Printers Park apartment complex. Once on scene, officers learned a brawl broke out at the pool/

“Male suspects armed with handguns fired multiple rounds,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “It appears that the suspects may have engaged in a shootout as they left the area in vehicles.”

No injuries were reported. Police did not say if there was any property damage at the complex.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

