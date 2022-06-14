Advertisement

Fight at Colorado Springs swimming pool ends in shootout

(Pixabay)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:13 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fight ended in a shootout at a Colorado Springs swimming pool Monday night.

Police say they were flooded with 911 calls at 10:13 p.m. as multiple people reported gunshots at the Willows at Printers Park apartment complex. Once on scene, officers learned a brawl broke out at the pool/

“Male suspects armed with handguns fired multiple rounds,” a police lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “It appears that the suspects may have engaged in a shootout as they left the area in vehicles.”

No injuries were reported. Police did not say if there was any property damage at the complex.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Murder suspect arrested in connection with body found Saturday night at northwest Colorado Springs Walgreens
A section of the Palisade Plunge trail, which opened in 2021 and has already become wildly...
Mountain biker from Colorado Springs dies on trail after running out of water
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Randal Woodard
Man in Colorado suspected of stealing a woman’s underwear, police believe there could be more victims

Latest News

New Colorado law to improve safety on roads for bicyclists
New Colorado law to improve safety on roads for bicyclists
6.14.22
Slightly Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday
Colorado Safety Stop
New Colorado law to improve safety on roads for bicyclists
What was left of the truck after Pueblo firefighters extinguished the blaze.
Semi with nitrogen tank catches fire at Pueblo truck stop