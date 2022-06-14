El Paso County Coroner’s report finds increase in drug, homicide, and natural disease deaths; Suicides decrease

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County coroner’s office released it’s annual deaths report for 2021, and a record breaking 7,000 deaths were investigated.

While not all deaths are investigated, most are, according to El Paso County coroner Dr. Leon Kelly. However, he says few go as far as having an autopsy done. The death report states “The El Paso County Coroner’s Office is responsible for investigating all sudden, unexplained or traumatic deaths, or deaths that occur in the custody of law enforcement, in the workplace or that constitute a public health threat.”

El Paso County does death investigations for 23 other Colorado counties which don’t have their own resources to do so. It’s important to note, the 2021 deaths report includes data from those 23 counties in addition to data from El Paso County.

“It’s kind of our annual temperature taking of how we’re doing as a community,” Kelly said. “Where are we doing well, where are we saving lives, where are we improving... and then what areas are we continuing or increasingly struggling.”

Death investigations overall increased 16% from 2020 to 2021.

“The increase in autopsies were driven by 227 drug-related deaths, a 22 percent increase from 2020,” The report reads.

Drug related deaths include those caused by fentanyl. Fentanyl related deaths have doubled year-over-year since 2017. More than half (55%) of fentanyl deaths had other drugs of abuse in the blood at the time of death.

“This impacts every family and every part of our community and every demographic, so it’s going to require that level of effort to combat it,” Kelly said. “It felt like there were stretches where almost every single day we were pulling those little blue pills, the fake oxycodone that’s actually fentanyl, out of people’s pockets.”

Also contributing to the death investigations overall increase is natural disease deaths.

“A big area here that we saw some increases are chronic alcohol,” Kelly explained. “People cope sometimes in healthy ways ... and unfortunately sometimes as human beings we cope in unhealthy ways, some in ways that compound the problems that we have. Certainly substance abuse is one of those.”

Natural disease deaths increased 28% from 2020 to 2021. Natural disease includes organ failures and related issues, such as heart disease and kidney disease. Alcoholism, which Kelly explained often leads to diseases in the body, also falls under this category when it comes to categorizing deaths.

“Cardiovascular deaths increased from 155 in 2020 to 170 in 2021,” the report reads.

A third cause of death that rose was homicide, going up 11% in 2021.

“This was due to an increase in firearm-related deaths” the report reads. Six deaths came from a single event, when a shooter opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado Springs in May 2021.

Kelly says homicides frequently are a result of domestic violence.

“Most of us I think of violent crimes as drug dealers and robbers and assaults and those kinds of things, and certainly those things do occur, but when 27 of your total 61 homicides are occurring in a family, it really shows you that if you’re going to improve and you’re going to decrease your violent crimes and homicides, that’s where you have to start.”

In 58% of homicides, the suspect knew the victim, according to the report.

Suicide numbers, however, are moving in the other direction. For the third consecutive year, the coroner’s office says suicide rates are down.

Suicide statistics from 2021:

30% of suicides had a known active or prior military duty, a 10% increase from 2020.

The average age at death was 44 and 81 percent of completed suicides were male.

Among those investigated, 32% had notes or social media posts indicating suicidal intentions

62% had a reported history of prior suicidal thoughts.

Suicide deaths of youth (people under 18) dropped greatly, from 15 in 2020 to 4 in 2021.

“I think that’s probably our greatest success of our community over the last four or five years is how we addressed teen suicide, when a lot of communities would look at something like that as a thing you don’t talk about and a thing you don’t face because we don’t like the way it looks, our community did the opposite and really rallied around our young people,” Kelly said.

To view the full report, click here.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.