El Paso County burglary suspect accused of stealing tens of thousands in property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize the man pictured at the top of this page?

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he’s accused of taking $50,000 in property earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office did not give an exact date for the crime but says it happened in the 14000 block of Silverton Road near Monument. Detectives ask if anyone recognizes the suspect or his vehicle, to call the EPSO tip line at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.