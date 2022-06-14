Advertisement

El Paso County burglary suspect accused of stealing tens of thousands in property

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the man pictured on the left is accused in a burglary...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the man pictured on the left is accused in a burglary earlier in June. The vehicle seen here is believed to be his vehicle.(EPSO)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize the man pictured at the top of this page?

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says he’s accused of taking $50,000 in property earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office did not give an exact date for the crime but says it happened in the 14000 block of Silverton Road near Monument. Detectives ask if anyone recognizes the suspect or his vehicle, to call the EPSO tip line at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

