Crews contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News they first learned about the fire at about 4:45 p.m. in an area near the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center. The area is west of Pueblo Boulevard and outside of city limits. Three agencies responded including the Pueblo County Emergency Services Bureau, West Park Fire and Pueblo West Fire.

Last time this article was updated, there were no reports of injuries and no other structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information as smoke was visible for several miles.

