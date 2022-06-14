Advertisement

Crews contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday

Barn fire west of Pueblo
Barn fire west of Pueblo(11 News Viewer)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to contain a barn fire west of Pueblo on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office tells 11 News they first learned about the fire at about 4:45 p.m. in an area near the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center. The area is west of Pueblo Boulevard and outside of city limits. Three agencies responded including the Pueblo County Emergency Services Bureau, West Park Fire and Pueblo West Fire.

Last time this article was updated, there were no reports of injuries and no other structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the fire. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information as smoke was visible for several miles.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Arrest papers: Teen found dead at Colorado Springs Walgreens allegedly had concerns about suspect since last year
(Source: MGN)
Multiple deaths, including an infant, following 2 crashes on I-25 in Colorado on Monday
A section of the Palisade Plunge trail, which opened in 2021 and has already become wildly...
Mountain biker from Colorado Springs dies on trail after running out of water
ThumbFiresCO
The ‘smoky season’ has arrived to Southern Colorado
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents

Latest News

Unidentified person with their dog on Pikes Peak. The photographer is asking for help with...
Do you recognize this person or dog? Photographer asks for help with identifying the pair in this photo taken on Pikes Peak
Investigation underway.
Human skull found by hikers in Manitou Springs
2021 report on death investigations
El Paso County Coroner’s report finds increase in drug, homicide, and natural disease deaths; Suicides decrease
Police on the scene near Bonfoy and St. Vrain on June 14, 2022.
Military-grade explosives found in a Colorado Springs neighborhood on Tuesday