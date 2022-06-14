Bomb squad investigating possible grenade found in garbage can in Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unexpected discovery in the trash Tuesday morning has triggered an active investigation in a residential neighborhood east of downtown Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department’s bomb squad is currently examining a possible grenade pulled out of a garbage can near Bonfoy and St. Vrain.

“I was going to put some stuff in the garbage can and I moved the Walmart bag that was on top, and there was a grenade,” Floyd Clarke told 11 News. “I reached down and touched it, when I moved the bag I touched it, then I seen what it was and it said ‘grenade frag’ on it so I went inside and called 911 right away.”

11 News currently has a crew at the scene working to learn more. This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

