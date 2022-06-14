Advertisement

AMBER ALERT: 3 kids reportedly taken in Wyoming

3 kids taken, AMBER Alert issued in Wyoming 6/13/22.
3 kids taken, AMBER Alert issued in Wyoming 6/13/22.(WHP)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:16 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE, Wyo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued Monday night for three children.

The alert was issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on behalf of the Wind River Police Department. The kids were “forcibly” taken by their non-custodial parent on Monday, according to authorities. The suspects may be driving a gray 2018 Ford Focus with no plates.

The three kids taken are Marcelina, Brodie and Harley Potter. Marcelina is 7, Harley is 6 and Brodie is 4.

Photos of the three kids can be viewed at the top of this article. Click here for updates and for more descriptions on each of the victims.

Call 911 if seen or 307-332-3112 with information. The Wind River Reservation is west of Casper.

**Amber Alert** The Wyoming Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert on behalf of the Wind River Police Department....

Posted by Wyoming Highway Patrol on Monday, June 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Murder suspect arrested in connection with body found Saturday night at northwest Colorado Springs Walgreens
A section of the Palisade Plunge trail, which opened in 2021 and has already become wildly...
Mountain biker from Colorado Springs dies on trail after running out of water
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher

Latest News

Slightly Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday
Slightly Cooler Tuesday & Wednesday
On-Time Traffic Alert.
Motorist has life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a motorcycle in Colorado Springs
Crash on I-225 in Colorado 6/13/22.
Police chase ends in a crash that closed a Colorado highway on Monday
The hiker was 52-years-old. No name has been provided at this time. Experts say to prevent this...
Colorado Springs mountain biker dies from heat related illness, doctors urging caution with staying hydrated