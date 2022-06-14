AMBER ALERT: 3 kids reportedly taken in Wyoming

ARAPAHOE, Wyo. (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert was issued Monday night for three children.

The alert was issued by the Wyoming Highway Patrol on behalf of the Wind River Police Department. The kids were “forcibly” taken by their non-custodial parent on Monday, according to authorities. The suspects may be driving a gray 2018 Ford Focus with no plates.

The three kids taken are Marcelina, Brodie and Harley Potter. Marcelina is 7, Harley is 6 and Brodie is 4.

Photos of the three kids can be viewed at the top of this article. Click here for updates and for more descriptions on each of the victims.

Call 911 if seen or 307-332-3112 with information. The Wind River Reservation is west of Casper.

