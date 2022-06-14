11-year-old missing in El Paso County

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you seen Travon Cardozo?

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone in the public has information on the 11-year-old’s whereabouts after he went missing Monday evening.

Travon was last seen at 6:30 p.m. in the area of Sullivan Circle and Caballero Avenue in Security-Widefield. The sheriff’s office says he has a history of running away.

Travon is 4-foot-8 and 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white tank top, blue and yellow shorts, and black shoes Monday evening.

The sheriff’s office is concerned for Travon’s safety and urges anyone with information to call 719-390-5555.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.