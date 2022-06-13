Western Street Breakfast on Wednesday in Colorado Springs from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 2022 Western Street Breakfast is scheduled for June 15 from 5:30 to 9:30 in the morning!

The annual celebration supports the western heritage of Colorado Springs and is the perfect way to grab breakfast with the family or before work. The event also benefits local military and their families. For just $5, you get breakfast and entertainment. Kids five and under eat free!

Location:

The Street Breakfast takes place at the corner of Pikes Peak Avenue and Tejon Street in Downtown Colorado Springs.

What to Wear

Put on your jeans, boots, and cowboy hat; sit on bales of straw while enjoying a breakfast of pancakes and scrambled eggs.

Donations

Proceeds from the Street Breakfast benefit local military and their families. More than $500,000 has been raised and donated over the last 50 years. All funds remain in the Colorado Springs community.

Street Closures

At midnight before the event, Tejon Street will be closed between Colorado Avenue and Kiowa Street, and Pikes Peak Avenue will be closed between Wahsatch Avenue and Cascade Avenue to prepare for the breakfast.

Fun Facts

It takes quite a bit to create a community breakfast for more than 8,000 hungry guests:

- 1,100 pounds of pancake batter

- 1,500 pounds of eggs

- 80 gallons of syrup

- 500 gallons of coffee

- 7,500 pints of milk

- 2,500 pints of juice

- 1,100 bales of hay… that is 2,200 when you count taking them off the truck and then putting them back on again.

