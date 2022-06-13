Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval could save you money at the dealership

Car loan interest rates impacted by Fed decisions
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:48 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - If you are planning to buy a car in the next few months, experts suggest one step that could lead to savings; check with your local financial institution before you head to the dealer.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said when you get pre-approval before car shopping, you’ll know the interest rate you qualify for and be better prepared.

“So, if you walk in with a pre-approval from your credit union or from your financial institution, it’s going to set you up to truly understand if you are getting the best deal,” Dale said.

She said if you don’t get pre-approval and the dealer pulls your credit during the purchase, you would have no way to compare rates. By having that pre-approval, you have a better chance of negotiating a the rate with the dealership.

Pre-approval will also help with seeing how recent the recent Federal Reserve rate hikes impact your rate. As with financing increases across the board, rates for car loans are higher in general right now.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Suspect arrested near Walsenburg in connection with homicide at northwest Colorado Springs Walgreens
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Sheriffs searching for suspect in shooting, fire
UPDATE: Suspect found in deadly shooting, house fire in Hanover