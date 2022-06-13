Voice of the consumer: Much to offer seniors at week’s expo

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, seniors in our community have a chance to take part in a full day of festivities, including vendors and experts who offer services and support for area seniors.

The Silver Key Senior Services Senior Summit is taking place Wednesday, June 15 at The Antlers, A Wyndham Hotel in downtown Colorado Springs. It’s taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in The Antlers Summit Ballroom at 4 S. Cascade Ave. The event is free, but you do need to register ahead of time. We put a link for you on kktv.com; click on the red “Find It” tab.

“Our Senior Summit is something that the community has been clamoring for. There’s been a void. For a lot of that COVID period, nothing happened, particularly in the senior space,” said Derek Wilson with Silver Key. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for the community to be a part of this all-encompassing resource fair.”

“They can come get health screenings, visit valuable information educational sessions, and take part in more than 70 vendors that will be part of the expo,” said Wilson. “It’s a come-and-go-as-you-please event, where they can come in any time from 10 a.m. until 3:30 and visit. It is complimentary admission and complimentary parking, courtesy of The Antlers parking garage. We do ask that they preregister, and they can do that on our website, silverkey.org/senior-summit.”

Wilson tells me the pandemic was especially hard on seniors in our community and many of them may not have had the same access to resources that they typically would have otherwise.

“There’s been pent-up energy for folks to be able to get out and connect with the resources and connect with the community and all things in the senior space,” said Wilson. “Silver Key, for more than 50 years, we’ve been serving seniors committed to make this the best community in the nation to age. We do that by preserving the dignity and independence of older adults allowing them to safely and healthily age, as they choose.”

There will be over 70 vendors offering a range of different services. They also have 24 speaker sessions, including a panel about mental health, another about education surrounding technology, one about the challenges that come with ageism, and more.

“We have all the major insurance providers that will be a part of it ... they can come and visit with those, talk about those Medicare advantage plans. We have folks with a variety of senior living communities that will be there, home health agencies,” said Wilson. “Then we have a lot of fun folks that will also be there so when folks are visiting they can have various health screenings, have their blood pressure checked, we’re going to do balancing, hearing checks.”

Heads up: The Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast will be taking place on the same date in downtown Colorado Springs, so you may want to plan ahead for some street closures.

We have more information about the breakfast and more details on how to register for the Senior Summit at kktv.com. Click on “Find It.”

