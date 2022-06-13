Advertisement

Suspects at large following stabbing at Colorado Springs apartment

Police say the victim was found inside this apartment building on June 13, 2022.
Police say the victim was found inside this apartment building on June 13, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are trying to identify the person or people responsible for a stabbing early Monday morning.

Multiple 911 calls came in just before 1 a.m. that someone had been stabbed at an apartment building off South Academy.

The victim was found in an apartment off South Academy.

“Upon arrival, officers located in the victim in an apartment,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response were quick to arrive and begin medical care.”

The suspect or suspects were long gone when first responders arrived. Police are asking anyone with information to call CSPD immediately at 719-444-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

