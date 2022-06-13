The “Smoky Season” has arrived to Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No, there’s no “official” smoky season... but it seems to have become a common theme in the past several summers. This is as many large and in some cases record-breaking wildfires have popped up across the Western United States in the last decade. Smoky skies could be seen all across the I-25 corridor as Pikes Peak was shrouded in a cloud of brown Monday morning and into the afternoon. Thankfully there’s a cold front on the way tonight that should help break up the smoke in our area a bit.

WHERE ARE THESE FIRES?

Here’s a look at the location of the two blazes supplying most of the smoke in our area. Two fires just to the north of Flagstaff, Arizona. The “Pipeline” and “Haywire” fires are rapidly growing as strong southwesterly winds push these blazes northeastward.

Both fires are seeing low containment and the larger Pipeline Fire is well over 4,000 acres (over 3,000 football fields). Wind gusts will be in excess of 50 mph in this area today so growth of both fires is expected to continue.

WHERE IS THE SMOKE HEADING?

Well, obviously here... but you can see how the trail of smoke extends from the I-25 corridor, down through the San Juans, into Durango, and parts of northern Arizona and New Mexico. The worst of the smoke looks to arrive late Monday night in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. A cold front that rolls in early Tuesday morning will stretch the smoke to the Southeast Plains by Tuesday afternoon, with some slightly clearer skies around the Pikes Region later on Tuesday.

Smoke chances in Southern Colorado tend to follow the major wildfire seasons across the Western US, with peak wildfire season occurring from July through October in those areas. Monday’s smoke likely the beginning of similar views we’ll see over the next few months

