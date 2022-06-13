Advertisement

Robbery attempt fails outside Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

Police say the victim reported the crime to someone inside the store, who also called 911. She left before officers arrived, and police would like to check in with her.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:19 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks left a convenience store empty-handed late Sunday night after their intended victim refused to be robbed.

The would-be robbers -- at least one who was armed -- approached the woman outside the 7-Eleven at Jet Wing and Fountain Boulevard. Police say she stood her ground, and the suspects ended up running off. A customer who saw the whole scene unfold called 911.

The victim reported the crime to an employee at the store, but left the scene just before officers arrived. Detectives are wanting to speak with her and ask that she call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anyone else with information is also encouraged to call CSPD.

While police are not releasing suspect descriptions at this time due to the ongoing investigation, a sergeant tells 11 News the attempted robbery was caught on camera.

