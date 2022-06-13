Plane makes emergency landing on Colorado golf course

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - There were more than just golf balls on the greens in Lakewood Monday morning!

A small plane was forced to land on the Fox Hollow Golf Course after running into issues during the flight.

The reason for the emergency landing is unclear, but sister station CBS Denver reports the aircraft didn’t appear to sustain much, if any, damage.

There are no reports of injuries.

