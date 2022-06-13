Advertisement

Multiple deaths on I-25 in Colorado on Monday following 2 separate crashes

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people died along I-25 in Colorado on Monday following two crashes north of Denver

One of the crashes occurred near mile marker 253 at 1:31 p.m., the area is northwest of Firestone and east of Longmont. Colorado State Patrol is reporting at least three people were killed in that crash that forced the closure of Northbound I-25 for a period of time. An “unknown” number of people were taken to the hospital.

A second crash occurred at mile marker 235 on the northbound side of I-25 involving a motorcycle and a semi. As of 3 p.m., Colorado State Patrol “believed” this crash was deadly. The area is southwest of Firestone.

No one involved had been publicly identified last time this article was updated. Click here for a live traffic map.

