Man in Colorado suspected of stealing a woman’s underwear, police believe there could be more victims

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - An unsettling crime is under investigation in Colorado and authorities believe there could be other potential victims.

Police in Fort Collins have reason to believe a Loveland man stole a woman’s underwear. The suspect, 55-year-old Randall Woodard, runs a business called Woodard Quality Landscaping. This past Wednesday, police say he was working on a sprinkler system at a home in Fort Collins when the resident had to leave while Woodard was completing the job.

" While the resident was gone, she received a security notification of activity inside her home,” part of a news release from police reads. “She discovered that Woodard had entered her bedroom and stole underwear before leaving.”

Police believe they had enough evidence to charge Woodard with second-degree burglary and theft.

Based on information gathered during their investigation, and Woodard’s access to homes through his business, police are concerned that other potential victims may exist.

“This is a disturbing violation of privacy, and it’s even more concerning when someone frequently works at different homes,” said Assistant Chief Kristy Volesky, who leads the Patrol Division for the Fort Collins Police Department. “Our officers and Victim Services team stand ready to pursue justice and provide support for anyone else who may have been victimized.”

Anyone with information on this case, or if they believe they are a victim, is asked to call 970-416-2825.

