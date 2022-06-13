Advertisement

Major flooding at Yellowstone National Park forces evacuations and the closure of all entrances

Photo of flooding at Yellowstone 6/13/22.
Photo of flooding at Yellowstone 6/13/22.(NPS)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:29 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HELENA, Mont. (KKTV) - Yellowstone National Park was devastated by flooding on Monday.

Visitors were evacuated and all five entrances were closed after water took out at least one bridge and roadways.

“Due to record flooding events in the park and more precipitation in the forecast, we have made the decision to close Yellowstone to all inbound visitation,” said superintendent Cam Sholly. “Our first priority has been to evacuate the northern section of the park where we have multiple road and bridge failures, mudslides and other issues. The community of Gardiner is currently isolated, and we are working with the county and State of Montana to provide necessary support to residents, who are currently without water and power in some areas. Due to predictions of higher flood levels in areas of the park’s southern loop, in addition to concerns with water and wastewater systems, we will begin to move visitors in the southern loop out of the park later today in coordination with our in-park business partners. We will not know timing of the park’s reopening until flood waters subside and we’re able to assess the damage throughout the park. It is likely that the northern loop will be closed for a substantial amount of time. I appreciate the efforts of the Yellowstone team and partners to safely evacuate areas of the park and of our gateway community partners who are helping us through this major event. We appreciate the support offered by the Department of Interior, National Park Service and the Montana and Wyoming governors.”

