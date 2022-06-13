Crash involving a motorcyclist closes part of Platte in Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist closed a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Monday just before Rush Hour.

Colorado Springs Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. for a crash where a motorcyclist hit a pole near E. Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard. Early into the investigation, it is unclear if another vehicle was involved. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

As of 4 p.m. multiple lanes of eastbound Platte were closed at N. Union Boulevard.

Click here for a live traffic map.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash that was impacting traffic at the time.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.