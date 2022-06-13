Advertisement

Crash involving a motorcyclist closes part of Platte in Colorado Springs on Monday

By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist closed a busy Colorado Springs roadway on Monday just before Rush Hour.

Colorado Springs Police received a call at about 3:30 p.m. for a crash where a motorcyclist hit a pole near E. Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard. Early into the investigation, it is unclear if another vehicle was involved. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

As of 4 p.m. multiple lanes of eastbound Platte were closed at N. Union Boulevard.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to alert the public to a crash that was impacting traffic at the time.

