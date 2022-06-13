Colorado Springs hiker dies from heat related illness, doctors urging caution with staying hydrated

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As the temperatures continue to rise, experts are warning people of the dangers to your health.

This comes as deputies tell 11 News a mountain biker from Colorado Springs died from a heat related illness while riding in Mesa County near Durango over the weekend. He was 52-years-old. His name has not been released at this time.

Experts from Matthews-Vu Medical Group and the Colorado Springs Fire Department is providing tips on how you can stay hydrated. Dr. Richard Vu and Captain Mike Smaldino say to keep yourself hydrated at all times of the day. The amount of water you need to drink depends on your body type and if you are an active person.

In general, experts say a regular person should drink eight glasses of water a day. If you are outside, hiking or riding a bike, you should be drinking eight ounces of water every 15 minutes.

“Days like this when it’s hot and dry outside, the more water the better,” said Dr. Vu.

It is recommended on your hike to bring two and a half gallons of water with you. You should never go on a hike thirsty.

“If you feel like you’re thirsty, you’re already behind the curve,” said Capt. Smaldino.

As you are hiking and drinking water often, there is a chance you could run out. Dr. Vu is providing tips on what to do if that happens to you.

“Don’t proceed,” said Dr. Vu. “Turn around and come back. It will be too late by the time you find out that you do not have enough water. You then come back and by the time you turn around, you will be for sure dehydrated.”

Capt. Smaldino says if you are feeling tired while hiking, take a break. During that time, rehydrate to prevent your body from running out of water.

“Take a minute and go sit in the shade,” said Capt. Smaldino. “Make sure you drink your water. Wait a few minutes and you should be able to get yourself back on track again.”

If not, your body could face long-term effects including heat strokes, comas and in worst cases, death.

Here are some of the warning signs for heat exhaustion: shortness of breath, fatigue, headache and nausea. It is also recommended to bring along a friend to watch out for one another.

