Advertisement

Coca-Cola and Jack Daniel’s to start selling Jack-and-Coke in a can

The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.
The new cocktail in a can will make its worldwide debut in 2023.(Coca-Cola Company via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two American icons are officially joining forces in a can.

Coca-Cola announced a partnership with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Their new product will let consumers enjoy Jack-and-Cokes with just the flip of a pop-top. It will make its debut in Mexico later this year before a worldwide rollout in 2023.

The Jack-and-Cokes will also come in a zero-sugar option.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Suspect arrested near Walsenburg in connection with homicide at northwest Colorado Springs Walgreens
An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Jaquari Bennett, who is believed to be in extreme...
Georgia man killed mother, baby at center of Amber Alert
The nationwide average for a gallon of gas ticked just above $5 on Saturday, according to auto...
Several factors are converging to push gas prices higher
The decimal point in the advertised price at a Shell gas station in California was mistakenly...
Drivers flood gas station with price glitch of 69 cents
Sheriffs searching for suspect in shooting, fire
UPDATE: Suspect found in deadly shooting, house fire in Hanover

Latest News

ThumbFiresCO
The “Smoky Season” has arrived to Southern Colorado
Shana and Anthony Philpot.
Husband accused of raping teens sentenced on lesser charges after guilty plea
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Jan. 6,...
Jan. 6 witness: Trump ‘detached from reality’ over election
Randal Woodard
Man in Colorado suspected of stealing a woman’s underwear, police believe there could be more victims
FILE - Philip Baker Hall arrives at the premiere of "Clear History" at the Cinerama Dome on...
Philip Baker Hall, of ‘Hard Eight,’ ‘Seinfeld,’ dies at 90