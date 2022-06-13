1 injured in shooting near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the victim is stable following a shooting just west of Memorial Park Sunday night.

Information is currently limited; the Colorado Springs Police Department confirms officers responded to the 900 block of East Vermijo around 8:20 p.m. and found evidence of a shooting but have released no further information. The victim was transported to the hospital.

No arrests have been reported, but police are calling the crime an isolated incident and say the community at large is safe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

