Suspect in domestic disturbance arrested at Colorado Springs storage facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in a violent family disturbance over the weekend was found hiding in a storage unit.

Police had been looking for Anthony Lobato since responding to the reported disturbance at a home on Valarie Circle Saturday and finding several people with injuries.

“Multiple patients were transported to a medical facility,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter. “Officers established probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony charges.”

Police tracked the suspect’s vehicle to a storage facility across town in the 100 block of East Garden of the Gods Road and found him hunkered down inside one of the units. SWAT responded to the scene, and the suspect surrendered soon after.

Jail records indicate Lobato is being held without bond at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

No information has been released on the disturbance or the conditions of the people involved.

