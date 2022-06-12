Advertisement

Large police presence at a Colorado Springs Walgreens Saturday night

Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.
Police activity at a Colorado Springs Walgreens 6/11/22.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:45 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large law enforcement presence at a Colorado Springs Walgreens Saturday night.

11 News first learned about the incident on the northwest side of the city north of Ute Valley Park just before 7 p.m. When our crews arrived at the store in the 6800 block of Centennial Boulevard, crime tape was up in the parking lot and the store was closed to the public.

Last time 11 News checked in with police they weren’t able to provide any additional details.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

