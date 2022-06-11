Advertisement

Police say father unintentionally shoots 8-year-old in Windsor

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 9:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDSOR, Colo. (KKTV) - An 8-year-old is recovering after reportedly being shot bey his father Friday night near Weld County Road 17 and Stone Mountain Drive Windsor, Colorado.

As officers arrived on scene and found the 8-year-old had none life-threatening injuries and was treated at the hospital. During the investigation officers determined the father, a 38-year-old, had unintentionally discharged a firearm which struck the boy, who was in an adjacent room.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers say no further updates will come until Monday.

Anyone with information or who has not spoken to law enforcement should contact Officer Taylor Smith at 970-674-6412.

