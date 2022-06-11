MISSING: 93-year-old last seen in Denver Friday

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Littleton Police need your help locating 93-year-old William McCandliss. Officers say he was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday and was seen leaving Littleton Hospital (7700 S. Broadway).

McCandliss has blue eyes, gray hair and is about 5′10″. A photo of McCandliss can be found at the top of this article. He reportedly has had memory loss over the last few years.

Police say he has a gray 2007 Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate ACL-4479.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or see him call the Littleton Police department at 303-794-1551.

