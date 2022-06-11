MISSING: 12-year-old boy with autism last seen south of Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A boy with autism is reportedly missing and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating him.

Phoenix Gragg, 12, was last seen on Friday in the 1600 block of Hampton South. The area is south of Colorado Springs northwest of Pikes Peak Community College. Authorities add he may be riding a bicycle and was last seen wearing “animal swim trunks” along with “gray/blue” sandals.

Call 719-390-5555 if seen.

Have you seen 12 year old Phoenix?



He was last seen today in the area of 1600 Hampton South.

Child is autistic and is possibly riding a bicycle.



If you have any information or see anyone matching this description please call 719-390-5555. pic.twitter.com/rm3VYWLnJA — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 11, 2022

