MISSING: 12-year-old boy with autism last seen south of Colorado Springs on Friday
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:38 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A boy with autism is reportedly missing and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help with locating him.
Phoenix Gragg, 12, was last seen on Friday in the 1600 block of Hampton South. The area is south of Colorado Springs northwest of Pikes Peak Community College. Authorities add he may be riding a bicycle and was last seen wearing “animal swim trunks” along with “gray/blue” sandals.
Call 719-390-5555 if seen.
