Sheriff Deputies searching for man reportedly involved in shooting in Hanover
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - We are getting reports of heavy law enforcement activity in an area near Chaps View road in Fountain. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area.
At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured.
Deputies say they are looking for 44-year-old Christopher Leonard. He reportedly has blue eyes blonde hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants. Deputies say Leonard is driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram with license plate CBE-068.
The Sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.
We have a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.
