Sheriff Deputies searching for man reportedly involved in shooting in Hanover

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - We are getting reports of heavy law enforcement activity in an area near Chaps View road in Fountain. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured.

Deputies say they are looking for 44-year-old Christopher Leonard. He reportedly has blue eyes blonde hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants. Deputies say Leonard is driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram with license plate CBE-068.

A shooting occurred in area of 6100 Chaps View in Hanover, CO.



EPSO is searching for suspect:

Christopher Leonard

DOB 07/22/1978

Described as 6’1” 300 pounds, blue eyes, blonde hair, red shirt, black pants driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram:plate CBE068.



STAY AWAY FROM AREA

The Sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

