Sheriff Deputies searching for man reportedly involved in shooting in Hanover

Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.
Light bar of a marked Louisville Metro Police Department unit.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 1:13 PM MDT
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - We are getting reports of heavy law enforcement activity in an area near Chaps View road in Fountain. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the area.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured.

Deputies say they are looking for 44-year-old Christopher Leonard. He reportedly has blue eyes blonde hair, wearing a red shirt and black pants. Deputies say Leonard is driving a gray 2012 Dodge Ram with license plate CBE-068.

The Sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.

We have a crew on the way and will update this article as more information becomes available.

