CSPD: Man injured in reported shooting, police investigating

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a man is injured following a reported shooting near Garden of the Gods Road and I-25 just after midnight Saturday.

Officers responded to calls for shots fired in the area and a short time later witnesses told police they saw a gunshot victim in the same area. As they arrived on scene they reportedly found a man with a gunshot found and medical arrived on scene.

The man was taken to the hospital; his current condition is unknown. No suspect information was available at the time this article was written.

CSPD believes this is not a random incident and evidence shows multiple shots were fired.

The CSPD Violent Crimes Homicide/ Assault Unit is investigating the case.

